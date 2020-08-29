Davenport Police investigating shots fired incident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Davenport Police investigate a shots fired call near the intersection of Vine and 8th Street on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident near the intersection of Vine and 8th Street on Saturday afternoon.

Local 4 is the only station on the scene. Reporter Ryan Risky says there are at least 10 casings in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss