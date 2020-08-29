Davenport Police investigating shots fired incident Local News Posted: Aug 29, 2020 / 03:58 PM CDT / Updated: Aug 29, 2020 / 03:58 PM CDT Davenport Police investigate a shots fired call near the intersection of Vine and 8th Street on Saturday, August 29, 2020. The Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired incident near the intersection of Vine and 8th Street on Saturday afternoon. Local 4 is the only station on the scene. Reporter Ryan Risky says there are at least 10 casings in the area. BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Davenport on Vine Street just a couple blocks away from Cafe On Vine. @WHBF the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/WgWfJmXod7— Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) August 29, 2020