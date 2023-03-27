The Davenport Police Department invites community members to join them throughout April and early May for Coffee with a Cop, according to a news release.

The events will be held from 8-9 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores throughout Davenport. Residents will have the opportunity to join officers for coffee and conversation.

“We want our officers to connect with the residents in our community,” said Sgt. Andrew Harris, Community Impact Team supervisor. “It’s about having conversations and interacting with our neighbors in meaningful ways, outside of a call for service. We want to have a chance to talk about topics that they find interesting or have questions about.”

The mission of Coffee with a Cop, a national program, is to break down the barriers between police officers and the residents they serve and allow the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

Hy-Vee will host five events in partnership with Davenport Police: