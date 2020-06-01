Davenport Police issue shelter-in-place order

The following statement was issued by the City of Davenport at approximately 12:30 a.m. on June 1, 2020:

“Due to civil unrest in the Davenport area, the Davenport Police Department and city officials request all residents stay in their homes and shelter in place until further notice. Additional information will be shared when available.” City of Davenport

