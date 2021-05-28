Davenport Police looking for missing teen

Photos of Alivia Beeding, 15, who has been reported missing on May 25, 2021. Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Avilia.

The Davenport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Alivia Beeding, 15, was last seen at the BP gas station located at 1208 East Locust Street at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Alivia is described as black female, 5-foot-4 and weighing 120 pounds, and bald with a black wig and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white quarter zip long sleeve top with black zipper and grey sweatpants.

Alivia was seen getting in a grey Dodge Charger with an unknown male.

Police believe Alivia may be in danger and possibly traveling along the interstate.

Police are also trying to locate the unknown male and the location of the grey Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alivia, the unknown male, or grey Dodge Charger is asked to call 9-1-1.