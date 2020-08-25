UPDATE: Davenport Police find missing 11-year-old girl

UPDATE: According to an update made by the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page 10 p.m. Monday evening, Williams is back with her family and safe.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police in Davenport are looking for more information regarding the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing early Monday morning.

An official statement was released by the Davenport Police Department via Facebook Monday evening.

In the post, the police department said officers responded to the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to police, 11-year-old Hailey Williams ran away from her home.

Williams is described as a 4-foot-8-inch Caucasian female with brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of 3800 Bridge Avenue wearing a black shirt with “LOL” on the front, white leggings with pink and purple flowers, a Pokémon backpack and a red face mask with gold and green flowers on it.

Anyone with more information regarding the whereabouts of Williams is asked to call 9-1-1.

