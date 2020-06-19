Davenport Police make arrest in Italia Kelly murder

On Friday, the Davenport Police made an arrest in the death of Italia Marie Kelly.

Kelly was killed when she was hit in the torso with a gunshot while leaving the West Kimberly Road Wal-Mart on the evening of May 31.

As a result of the investigation into the incident, Parker M. Belz, 21, of Davenport, was charged with first degree murder.

Belz was arrested without incident and is currently in the Scott County Jail.

The incident was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

No other details are available at this time.