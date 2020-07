Breasia Terrell, 10, was reported missing by the Davenport Police Department on July 10, 2020. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

The Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Breasia Terrell, 10, was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in the early hours of July 10.

She was wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and flip flops.

If you have any information about Breasia’s whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.