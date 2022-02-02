The Davenport Police Department responded to a reported credit union robbery Wednesday, February 2 at approximately 10:13 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a subject entered the Family Credit Union at 1400 Rockingham Road in Davenport and demanded money from a teller. The subject fled the business after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

This remains an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers here.