Davenport police on scene of reported gunshot victim; Brady Street closed in area of 29th Street

Davenport police are on the scene of a reported gunshot victim after an incident that happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 32nd and Brady Streets, Davenport.

A man who rushed over to a Local 4 News photographer told our photographer he had been shot. The man since has been transported from the scene by ambulance.

Brady Street is shut down at about 29th Street. The incident apparently began at Brady Mart on the 3100 block of Brady Street.

Officers stood near shell casings found at the scene.

