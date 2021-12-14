Davenport Police pledge: no tobacco, nicotine or vaping for underaged

The Davenport Police Department has taken a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Davenport’s underage citizens.

The program, I-PLEDGE, is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws. The program began in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 95% since.

By participating in the program, the Davenport Police Department has committed to do its part to increase the compliance rate even more. I-PLEDGE places emphasis on retailer training; clerks who successfully complete an online training course and pass an exam will become I-PLEDGE certified. This allows a retail establishment to use an affirmative defense against a civil penalty. Clerks who make an illegal sale will be cited on the spot. Criminal penalties for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products to an underage person include a $135 fine for a first offense, a $325 fine for a second offense and a $645 fine for third and subsequent offenses.

I-PLEDGE program’s emphasis is on education and keeping illegal tobacco products out of the hands of youth. For more information, click here.