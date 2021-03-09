Davenport Police respond to 4 shots fired calls in a 24 hour span

Gunfire erupted all over Davenport with police responding to four calls of shots fired in just a 24 hour span.

Local Four News was first on the scene of all four incidents. The first was at 15 and Gaines just after 5 p.m. on Monday, where officers found at least 27 shell casings. Police confirm a house and a car were struck by gunfire.

Three hours later, bullets rang out again at West 34th and Hillandale Road. Police found one person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. That person was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Overnight, police responded to another call of shots fired. Just before 2 a.m., police were called to the Damview Inn, where multiple casings were found and one person was struck by gunfire and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

In broad daylight, bullets would fly again. This time, at Iowa and Kirkwood Boulevard around 2 p.m. Police found multiple casings. There is no word on if there were any injuries.

