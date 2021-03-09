Davenport Police respond to 4 shots fired calls in a 24 hour span

Gunfire erupted all over Davenport with police responding to four calls of shots fired in just a 24 hour span.

Local Four News was first on the scene of all four incidents. The first was at 15 and Gaines just after 5 p.m. on Monday, where officers found at least 27 shell casings. Police confirm a house and a car were struck by gunfire.

Three hours later, bullets rang out again at West 34th and Hillandale Road. Police found one person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. That person was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Overnight, police responded to another call of shots fired. Just before 2 a.m., police were called to the Damview Inn, where multiple casings were found and one person was struck by gunfire and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

In broad daylight, bullets would fly again. This time, at Iowa and Kirkwood Boulevard around 2 p.m. Police found multiple casings. There is no word on if there were any injuries.

Heavy police presence in the area of the 1500 block of Gaines St., Davenport, after report of shots fired. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers talking with neighbors. pic.twitter.com/CNGilrsmEA — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 8, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of the 1500 block of Gaines St., Davenport, after report of shots fired. Local 4 News, first station at the scene, sees officers talking with neighbors. pic.twitter.com/aAzmFstu9w — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 8, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of the 1500 block of Gaines St., Davenport, after report of shots fired. Local 4 News, first station at the scene, sees officers talking with neighbors and looking for casings. pic.twitter.com/NgrUWeI8bO — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 8, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of the 1500 block of Gaines St., Davenport, after report of shots fired. Local 4 News, first station at the scene, sees officers talking with neighbors. pic.twitter.com/19jE0Ck4f5 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 8, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of the 1500 block of Gaines St., Davenport, after report of shots fired. Local 4 News, first station at the scene, sees officers talking with neighbors and putting up crime scene tape. pic.twitter.com/uw759hu04Y — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 8, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of the 1500 block of Gaines St., Davenport, after report of shots fired. Local 4 News, first station at the scene, sees officers talking with neighbors. pic.twitter.com/03jGS5pBKA — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 8, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Gunfire erupts in Davenport at 15th and Gaines. Multiple casings have been found. There are at least 12 shells in the street. There is no word on any victims. Gaines is blocked off from 14th Street to 17th Street. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/lACGlcYA9K — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) March 8, 2021

We have counted at least 27 shell casings so far. There is no word yet on any injuries. @WHBF https://t.co/5YgUdXBQsg — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) March 8, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of E. 2nd St. and Iowa St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers searching the area with flashlights. pic.twitter.com/EmwX5Ow0dV — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 9, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Davenport near the Damview Inn on East 2nd Street. Officers have found multiple shell casings. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/rpD0JMl8tY — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) March 9, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of E. 2nd St. and Iowa St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers searching the area with flashlights. pic.twitter.com/EfAnpvbRIV — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 9, 2021

Heavy police presence in the area of E. 3rd St. and Iowa St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers searching the area with flashlights and putting up crime scene tape. pic.twitter.com/3mxhOh3yu9 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 9, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Davenport near the Damview Inn on East 2nd Street. Officers have found multiple shell casings. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/rpD0JMl8tY — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) March 9, 2021