Davenport Police respond to at least two shooting incidents overnight

Davenport Police search for shell casings near the intersection of W. 14th and Vine Streets just after 11 p.m. Thursday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the first and only station to spot a police presence in at least four different locations late Thursday evening going into early Friday morning in Davenport.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, there was a heavy police presence in the area of W. 14th and Vine Streets as officers searched for and found multiple shell casings.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky saw more officers in an alleyway near the intersection of Madison and Locust Streets just after midnight on Friday.

According to scanner traffic, police were looking for at least two juveniles.

Davenport Police respond to an alleyway near Madison and Locust Streets early Friday morning in Davenport (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com.)

Moments later, police were seen near Wendy’s and CVS, right off Locust Street.

Police then responded to a second shooting-related incident around 12:30 a.m., where multiple shell casings were found near a trailer park across from West High School.

