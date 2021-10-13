Davenport police respond to gun incident at 9th and Iowa Wednesday afternoon

There was a heavy police presence this afternoon in the area of 9th and Iowa streets in Davenport.

Officers responded to an incident regarding a gun about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person could be seen receiving CPR and being put into an ambulance. Neighbors were arguing and shouting at officers. Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Davenport police officers were on the scene, some with their weapons drawn.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, was pushed back about a block while police expanded the scene. Iowa Street was closed off for at least a block or two from the intersection at 9th Street. No further information was available as of 4:40 p.m.