Davenport Police respond to multiple shots fired calls Friday evening and early Saturday

The Davenport Police responded to four incidents of shots fired between late Friday afternoon to the early hours of Saturday morning.

The first incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say individuals in two vehicles were shooting at each other near the intersection of 12th and Perry Street. Several fired casings were found at the scene. Police were also able to locate one of the vehicles involved, but are still looking for the other described as a red Ford SUV. No injuries were reported.

The second shots fired incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Friday in the area of 2200 West 46th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say preliminary information indicates a dark SUV shot at the victim who was standing in a yard. The victim was treated at the scene and then sent to Genesis Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The third incident took place around 1:50 a.m. early Saturday in the area of 6300 Western Avenue. A house in the 500 block of West 61st Street was damaged by gunfire but no injuries were reported. Police found fired cartridge casings at the scene.

A fourth shots fired incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police responded to the area of 800 Oneida Avenue where they once again found fired cartridge casings. No injuries were reported.

Each of these incidents are still under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit an online tip with Crime Stoppers.