Davenport Police respond to report of shots fired

In the early morning on Thursday, the Davenport Police responded to a shots fired incident at West 5th Street and Wilkes Avenue.

Arriving around 2:15am, police searched the scene and found a house in 1700 block of West 5th Street had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.