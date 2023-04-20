A day after the Davenport Police Chief gave a positive update on declining gun violence in the city, police Thursday responded to another shooting.

On April 20, 2023, at approximately 11:53 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the area of 700 W. 63rd Street in reference to the report of an individual injured by gunfire, according to a Thursday release.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a juvenile girl with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim (whose age was not released) was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

No other injuries were reported. This does not appear to be a random act of violence, police said. This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this

time.

Police Chief Jeff Bladel spoke about declining gun violence in the city at a press conference Wednesday, April 19, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

On Wednesday, Chief Jeff Bladel reported police that have seen a 42% drop in shots-fired calls in 2023 compared to the same period last year, as part of a comprehensive strategy to curb gun violence in the city.