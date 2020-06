Davenport police respond to a call of shots fired at W 14th and Warren Street.

Davenport police is responding to a report of shots fired at W 14th and Warren Street. Shell casings have been found at the scene as police continue to investigate the incident.

A silver Honda was spotted to be hit by gunfire at the scene.

#BREAKING Police respond to a report of shots fired on W 14th and Warren Street in #davenport. pic.twitter.com/ppmZuiBUx1 — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) June 24, 2020

BREAKING: Shots fired in Davenport at West 14th Street and Warren. 12 shell casings have been found so far @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/3qSDOGRAMU — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) June 24, 2020

