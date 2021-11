On Thursday, Nov. 4, at approximately 11::02 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 1100 block of East 14th Street in reference to the report of shots fired.

Upon investigation, responding officers located multiple casings and gunshot damage to the back door of a residence. Ronald Hanson, 20, of Davenport, was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm.

Ronald Henry Hanson

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.