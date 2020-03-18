Davenport Police respond to two overnight shots fired incidents

The Davenport Police responded to two shots fired incidents within minutes of each other in the early hours of Wednesday.

The first call was shortly before 1am in area of Locust Street and Fairmount Avenue. Police discovered several shell casings in the middle of the road, but no injuries or damage were reported.

The second call came in about 15 minutes later at 1:12am. Police arrived on the scene at West 15th and Brady Street and found a shell casing in the street. Once again no injuries or damage were reported.

Both incidents are still under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.