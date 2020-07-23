Davenport Police respond to two shots fired incidents

Davenport Police investigate a shots fired call in 900 block of 14th Street around 1:00 p.m. on July 23, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: The Davenport Police have released more information about the shooting incident at 14th and Iowa Streets.

According to police, a male subject on foot, wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, jeans and tennis shoes, was arguing with the occupants of a silver four-door sedan near the intersection when the subject on foot fired shots towards the car and then ran from the scene.

Several fired cartridge casings were found, although no damage or injuries were reported.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. No other information is available at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police responded to two shots fired calls around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The first incident occurred in the 900 block of West 14th Street while the second was around the intersection of East 14th and Iowa Streets.

Several shell casings were found at each location.

Shots fired over Iowa St and E 14th St in Davenport. Looks to be at least 5 casings on the ground. Police still looking around. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/zN8XfYPoAK — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) July 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.