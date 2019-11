Davenport Police Department are searching for 49-year-old David Overton who has medical issues and may be in need of treatment.

Overton is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 340 lbs. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Overton was last seen in the area of Bridge Avenue and Locust Street around noon.

Overton was wearing dark blue sweats with a black and tan flannel jacket.

If you know about Overton’s current whereabouts, please call 911.