Davenport Police seek help: $2,000 reward offered for info on June 6 shooting

A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information about a shooting in downtown Davenport early Sunday, June 6.

The reward is offered by the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors from its Gun Crime Initiative enhanced reward fund, the Crime Stoppers website says.

Gunfire erupts

At 1:30 a.m., the area of the Figge Art Museum and Skybridge in downtoiwn Davenport were peppered with bullets that caused extensive damage.

“Thankfully no one was hurt,” the website says. “Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in determining who was responsible. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would like to help with that by offering a $2,000 cash reward for the information that leads to arrests in this case.”

Police said about 80 rounds flew on the Redstone parking ramp and caused up to $100,000 in damage to an iconic downtown landmark.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene after Davenport Police were called to the Redstone parking ramp at the intersection of 2nd and Brady streets.

Police saw a large group of people on the top level.

Authorities say 10 windows on the museum and three on the Skybridge were hit.

The damage

Ten museum windows were completely shot out, leaving possibly $100,000 worth of damage to a work of art and iconic landmark in Davenport.

“It’s awful,” said Figge Chief Financial Officer Todd Woeber. “Luckily it’s on a side of the building that is not quite as visible to our visitors, but yeah, it’s disappointing. It’s very sad.”

Ten windows need to be replaced. And getting the replacements is easier said than done,

“Some of them are pretty high, so it’s going to take special equipment to get up there,” Woeber said. “It’s going to take a special glass run. This is custom glass, so we don’t have this much in stock.”

The process for getting the special glass made and reinstalled is very lengthy.

“First, we’ve got to get the glass made,” Woeber said. “It’s custom glass so we’ve got to go to the glass manufacturer to see what kind of run we can get in. I don’t know what kind of queues they have in their time frame.”

“Then the frames of the panels need to come out,” he said. “The new glass needs to be installed. All of that is done off sight and then and then they need to be brought back in and reinstalled.”

As for when everything will be fully repaired, Woeber expects it to be a while.

“Unfortunately, we’re looking at many months,” he said. “It could be late fall. We’re hoping by the time snow flies we’ve got it taken care of. So it’s logistically gonna be a challenge.”

Woeber estimates the damage from $75,000 to $100,000. Fortunately for the Figge, insurance will cover most of the repairs. Woeber says the facility has had some previous damage to that side of the building, but never anything to this extent.

To help the investigation

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call Davenport Police or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 309-762-9500. Also, tips can be submitted using the free app P3 Tips.

People who submit tips can remain anonymous.