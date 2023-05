UPDATE: Kaitlyn Owens has been found and is safe at home. Local 4 News will provide details when they become available.

EARLIER: Davenport Police seek the community’s help in locating 9-year-old Kaitlyn Owens, who was reported as a missing person, according to a news release issued Thursday evening.

Kaitlyn was last seen in the area of 15th Street and Sturdevant Street about 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Individuals with information concerning Kaitlyn’s whereabouts asked to call 9-1-1.