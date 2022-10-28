The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 36-year-old DAngelo Bradley, who was travelling through Davenport and has been reported as a missing person from out of state.

DAngelo was last seen in Davenport in the 200 block of South Marquette Street at approximately 6:53 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, police said Friday. He is African-American, 5-foot-11, with black hair and broqwn eyes. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and sweatpants with stripes down the side. There is reason to believe DAngelo may have cognitive learning disabilities, the release said.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911.