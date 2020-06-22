Davenport Police shut down portions of West Kimberly Road in relation to shooting incident

UPDATE: W. Kimberly Road is closed to eastbound traffic near N. Division Street as police continue to investigate the incident. Division Street is currently open to traffic.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News was first on the scene after Davenport Police shut down portions of W. Kimberly Road around 6 p.m. Monday evening in relation to a shooting incident involving two vehicles.

Local 4’s Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb says parts of the road were closed down as police searched for shell casings.

More information on this incident will be provided when available.

