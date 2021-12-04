Davenport Police sponsor Family Resources Christmas Toy Drive

While toys can be fun and exciting, many also aid in a child’s development, including fine and gross motor skills, problem solving, social skills and much more

The Davenport Police Association (DPA) again will sponsor the Family Resources Inc. Annual Christmas Toy Drive.

This event was started in 2002 after Family Resources Offices were burglarized right before Christmas, and toys and funds were stolen, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

The event raises money and collects new toys at Christmas for children involved in Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate Programs (victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs), and supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program.

Toys will be collected from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12, at NorthPark Mall in front of JC Penney, next to Firestone, Davenport.

All proceeds go to children involved and served by the Family Resources Programs. The program is not affiliated with Toys for Tots.

To support this cause, Chuck’s Tap, in conjunction with 7G and Coco-Cola, will host a “Fill the Truck” event from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, when community members can make donations.

Additional drop-off sites are available during normal business hours Monday-Friday until Dec. 10 at: