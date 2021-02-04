Davenport Police take one person from home at gunpoint

Police arrest a man from a house in the 2000 block of Fillmore Avenue in Davenport on February 4, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

There was heavy police presence in the 2000 block of Fillmore Avenue in Davenport on Thursday afternoon.

Local 4 News Reporter Ryan Risky saw several police units canvassing a home and were armed with semi automatic weapons.

One person was taken from the home at gunpoint and put into handcuffs.

