UPDATE: 10:50 p.m. Davenport Police said they found Mary Bui.

OLD VERSION:

Davenport Police are asking anyone who has seen Mary Bui to call 911.

The Department said Monday night she has been reported as a missing person.

Officials tell Local 4 News Bui is 76 years old, 4’09” and 93 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bui was last seen wearing floral pants, a floral shirt, gray jacket, red hat and carrying a bag or backpack in the area of 1100 W 3rd Street.