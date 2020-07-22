Davenport Police want to remind runners of the virtual Bix 7 to be safe

The Davenport Police want to remind anyone who will be running on Saturday, July 25, as part of their participation in the virtual Bix 7 to be safe.

Roads will not be closed as they normally would on race day, so runners should stay on sidewalks and not impede traffic, use crosswalks, obey all state and local laws, and just be aware of your surroundings. Also, there will be no course security or EMS agencies available for emergencies.

The Davenport Police offer these safety tips for a virtual run: