Davenport Police want to remind runners of the virtual Bix 7 to be safe

The Davenport Police want to remind anyone who will be running on Saturday, July 25, as part of their participation in the virtual Bix 7 to be safe.
Roads will not be closed as they normally would on race day, so runners should stay on sidewalks and not impede traffic, use crosswalks, obey all state and local laws, and just be aware of your surroundings. Also, there will be no course security or EMS agencies available for emergencies.
The Davenport Police offer these safety tips for a virtual run:
- These are not closed courses. Please be aware of your surroundings and use crosswalks and look both ways prior to crossing streets.
- Plan for your run. Check the weather and stay hydrated. Water fountains or sources may not be available along your route so please be prepared.
- Carry your ID in case of emergency.
- Notify someone of your planned route, when your start and when you finish your run.
- Wear bright or reflective clothing to make you more visible.
- Follow recommendations as provided by the Scott County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Please use common sense and don’t overdo it. Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.