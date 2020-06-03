Davenport Police warn about scam call impersonating officers

A woman in Rock Island says she got a scam call last week. The caller left a voicemail telling her she needed to contact him to fill out legal paperwork.

Amanda Hodge used to be a 911 dispatcher for Davenport Police, but says that the call could fool someone who’s less knowledgeable.

“Whoever is doing this is very smart with what they’re doing,” Hodge said. “Someone who is educated in the law enforcement field like myself. i mean they are smooth at what they do. i had to call and question, is this a real thing?”

Davenport Police Department is aware of the calls like these, and issued a statement on Facebook, saying that their officers will never ask for payment information over the phone and that phone numbers may be spoofed by the scammers to appear real.