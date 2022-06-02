The City of Davenport has announced their summer 2022 public and lap swim schedule. Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center, located at 2828 Eastern Avenue, and Fejervary Aquatic Center, located at 1900 Telegraph Road, will be offering an alternating public swim and lap swim schedule from June 4 through August 21. Public swims ($5/person) will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 1–7 p.m. at Annie Wittenmyer and Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1–7 p.m. at Fejervary. Lap swims ($2/person) will be offered on the same daily schedule at each pool from 12–1 p.m. and 7– 8 p.m. The Learn to Swim program will continue to be offered Monday-Thursday and Saturdays simultaneously at Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary aquatic centers. Session 1 lessons begin June 13 for ages 6 months to over 18 years.

2022 LEARN TO SWIM SCHEDULE

Session 1: Monday – Fridays, June 13-24

Session 2: Monday – Fridays, June 27-July 15 (No class July 4-9)

Session 3: Monday -Fridays, July 18-29 Saturday Session (8-class Session): Saturdays, June 11-August 6 (No class July 4-9)

Both aquatic centers are offering pricing specials this summer. Every Wednesday is Buy One Get One (BOGO) Day at Fejervary Aquatic Center; every Thursday is BOGO Day all day at Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center. Dads can celebrate Father’s Day with free admission at the Father’s Day Fiesta at Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center, Sunday June 19 during public swim. Families can cool off and celebrate America’s Independence Day at Fejervary Aquatic Center with discounted family admission of $10 per family (maximum of 5 people per family) on Monday, July 4. Centennial Spray Park and the splash pads at Cork Hill Park, Goose Creek Park, and Peterson Park will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily through Labor Day, weather permitting.

