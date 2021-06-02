Davenport pools operating an alternative schedule

The City of Davenport announced that its swimming pools will operate with an alternative schedule for summer 2021 due to hiring difficulties.

Both the Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center, located at 2828 Eastern Avenue, and Fejervary Pool, located at 1900 Telegraph Road, will be offering a hybrid public swim and lap swim schedule from when they open on June 12 through August 22.

Dohse Pool, located at 620 South Concord Street, will not open for the summer.

Open swim at Annie Wittenmyer will be on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Fejervary on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both locations will be closed on Fridays.

The Learn to Swim program will still be offered Monday through Thursday at both Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary pools.

Both pools will run at half capacity of 325 participants at a time.

The Centennial Spray Park and splash pads at Cork Hill Park, Goose Creek Park, and Peterson Park are open daily through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

