Davenport pools to remain closed this summer

Municipal pools and aquatic centers will remain closed this summer, the City of Davenport announced on Monday.

The city took the decision after reviewing guidelines for safe operations and accommodations to allow public swimming.

“With over 24,000 pool users each summer, there is still a high exposure potential for COVID-19, specifically in sanitation of all surfaces and with maintaining social distancing in the pool and during lifesaving situations,” the department of Parks and Recreation said in a press release.

“We have made this decision as early as possible in order to allow our staff time to find other summer employment and for residents to plan for other recreational activities,” said Chad Dyson, director, Parks and Recreation, in the press release.

The city is yet to determine if splashpads and sprayparks at Centennial, Peterson, Cork Hill, and Goose Creek Parks will be opened this summer, as it continues to follow recommendations from public health authorities.