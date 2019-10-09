Davenport Primary Election unofficial results

UPDATE: The unofficial results to Davenport’s Primary Elections have been posted on Scott County’s official website.

The top two candidates for each position will move on to the general election on Tuesday, November 5.

City of Davenport For Mayor (6,460 total votes)

Mike Matson – 33.39%

Rita Rawson – 22.88%

Dan Portes – 22.76%

Elizabeth VanCamp – 8.78%

Steve Duffy – 6.56%

Dean Weber – 5.48

WRITE-IN – .15%

City of Davenport For Alderman 3rd Ward (578 total votes)

Marion Meginnis – 65.40%

Phil Armer – 18.34%

Paul T. Vasquez – 15.57%

WRITE-IN – .69%

City of Davenport For Alderman 4th Ward (705 total votes)

Raymond A. Ambrose – 58.58%

Jeffrey M. Bass – 21.28%

Heather Brinkschroeder – 13.90%

Bud Wilkins – 5.67%

WRITE-IN – .57%

City of Davenport For Alderman 5th Ward (870 total votes)

Matthew Dohrmann – 31.15%

Kristi Miller – 24.37%

Tim Kelly – 18.97%

Patrick Driscoll Jr. – 12.07%

Auston McLain – 10.23%

T. Ragnvald Jacobson – 2.41%

WRITE-IN – .80%

ORIGINAL POST:

We have a link to up-to-date voting results here.

The following positions are up for grabs:

City of Davenport Mayor

Alderman 3rd Ward

Alderman 4th Ward

Alderman 5th Ward

The general election will take place on Tuesday, November 5.