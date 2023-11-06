A Holocaust Remembrance program in commemoration of the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht – The Night of Broken Glass – will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church,1401 N. Perry St., Davenport.

Speaker Allan Ross will share the story of his father, Holocaust survivor Ladislav Rasofsky (his name was changed to Larry Ross) from Czechoslovakia.

Allan Ross

Music will be by J53 and Creative Arts Academy students. A performance by Ballet Quad Cities will be featured. The event is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, First Baptist Church, Holocaust Education Committee of the Quad Cities, and Understanding Works NFP.