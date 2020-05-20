Davenport Public Library adding curbside pickup at Main and Eastern branches

The Davenport Public Library will start offering curbside pickup for items on hold at both its Main and Eastern Avenue branches on Tuesday, May 26 and will be available weekly Monday through Friday from 1pm to 5pm.

The curbside pickup will be contact-less. Patrons need to park in the designated spot and call or text the number on the sign to alert library staff they have arrived. Library staff will then place the items on a table from which the patron can pick them up, once staff has moved at least six feet away from the table. If patrons are unable to exit their vehicle, they can alert the staff upon arrival to make alternate arrangements.

The library will also accept returns, but they must be placed in the outdoor book drops. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours, sanitized, if possible, and then checked in.

Even with these steps to keep patrons as safe as possible, the library cannot guarantee that items are virus-free.

For more information visit the Davenport Public Library website or call (563) 326-7832.