Davenport Public Library celebrates Constitution Day

The Constitution of the Unites States was created on September 17, 1787, and the Davenport Public Library is giving away free pocket copies of the document Friday, in honor of Constitution Day.

Constitution Day is a federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. The law establishing the present holiday was created in 2004

Get your pocket copy of the most influential document in American history at the self-checkout machines at these branches of the Davenport Public Library:

Main location – 321 North Main Street, Davenport

Fairmount – 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport

Eastern – 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

