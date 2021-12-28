Davenport Public Library hires new director, to start on Feb. 14, 2022

The Davenport Public Library has hired a new director, to start in February.

The Davenport Public Library has hired Jeff Collins, a Wyoming library veteran, as next director of the library, to start on Feb. 14, 2022.

The Davenport library posted Monday on Facebook that the staff is excited to work with him. Collins comes to Davenport from Cheyenne, Wyo., “and brings with him years of experience and an enthusiasm for our Library and the City of Davenport!” the post said.

After 33 years working at the Davenport Public Library, current director Amy Groskopf will be retiring on Jan. 6, 2022. “Throughout her time with the Library, Groskopf has been instrumental in the growth of the institution and will be greatly missed by her colleagues who are so thankful for her commitment to the organization,” the library posted.

Collins is deputy director of public service for the Laramie County Library System, Cheyenne, Wyo., a position he’s held since 2016. Since July 2016, he has been president of the Wyoming Library Association.

Collins earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Northern Arizona University, and his master’s in library and information sciences in 2007 from the University of Arizona.

He’s worked as librarian/public records archivist a the Connecticut State Library in Hartford, and as library director for two public libraries in Arizona (between May 2012 and July 2016).

The Davenport Library main branch is at 321 N. Main St., with other libraries at 6000 Eastern Ave., and 3000 N. Fairmount St. For more information, visit the library website.