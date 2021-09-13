Davenport Public Library hosts “Little Fashionista on the Prairie” live webinar

American actress Melissa Gilbert (as Laura Ingalls) holds a baby doll in a scene from the episode ‘Be My Friend’ of the television series ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ based on the ‘Little House’ book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, 1978. The episode originally aired on August 7, 1978. (Photo by NBC Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wondered what the real Laura Ingalls Wilder actually wore living on the prairie, the Davenport Public Library is teaming with the Hoover Museum and Presidential Library for a live webinar this Wednesday, September 16, at 6:00 pm for “Little Fashionista on the Prairie.”

This illustrated lecture adresses the historic terms of clothing, how Wilder used them when writing books and some detailed photos of original items. Speaker Laura Keyes will also explain the steps it takes to get into outfits like the ones the Ingalls and Wilder ladies wore.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.