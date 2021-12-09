Davenport Public Library hosts “Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics”

Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics, hosted by the Davenport Public Library Tuesday, December 14

The Davenport Public Library is hosting the “Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics” seminar. According to a release, attendees can “learn best practices and analyze trends about how customers engage with your business online, then turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions.”

“Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics” is Tuesday, December 14 at 4:00 p.m., presented at the Main Street Library, located at 321 Main Street, Davenport, or virtually. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required; click here to register for either.

For in-person attendees, please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates. Masks are recommended.

For more information, click here or call (563) 326-7832.