Davenport Public Library hosts “Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics”

The Davenport Public Library is hosting the “Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics” seminar. According to a release, attendees can “learn best practices and analyze trends about how customers engage with your business online, then turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions.”
“Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics” is Tuesday, December 14 at 4:00 p.m., presented at the Main Street Library, located at 321 Main Street, Davenport, or virtually. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required; click here to register for either.
For in-person attendees, please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates. Masks are recommended.
For more information, click here or call (563) 326-7832.