Davenport Public Library hosts outdoor showing of ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Saturday

Davenport Public Library’s Eastern Branch invites you on a journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where Raya, a lone warrior, must track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people, in a quest to save the world.

This free outdoor movie night featuring Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Raya and the Last Dragon,” rated PG, is Saturday, September 18, 8:00pm, at the Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. This outdoor program will appeal to all ages, and attendees are asked to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, and warm clothes.

In case of inclement weather please visit https://www.davenportlibrary.com for updates.