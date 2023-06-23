The Davenport Public Library announced the Main Library is scheduled to reopen Monday, June 26.

The Main Library, located at 321 Main St., has been closed since May 28, due to its proximity to the apartment building collapse at 324 Main St. This included the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center and any programs normally scheduled for the location. Regular operating hours will be as follows:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Additionally, the Quad Cities Community Foundation will be accepting donations to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to help provide support to households impacted by the partial building collapse in Davenport.

