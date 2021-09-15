Davenport Public Library offers presentation Tuesday on Iowa’s segregated summer camps from 1925-1950

The Davenport Public Library invites you to Snipe-Hunts and Moonlit Hikes: Iowa’s Segregated Summer Camps for Youth, 1925-1950 Tuesday evening.

Guest speaker Dr. Sarah J. Eikleberry, Associate Professor and Assistant Chair in the Department of Kinesiology and an affiliate faculty in the Women and Gender Studies program at St. Ambrose University, explores some of the ways black communities worked to create spaces for their children through the summer camp movement. These racially, age, and gender-segregated environments provided a week of structured and supervised recreation for young people who were still not welcomed in many public places.

The Snipe-Hunts and Moonlit Hikes: Iowa’s Segregated Summer Camps for Youth, 1925-1950 presentation is this Tuesday, September 21, at 6:30pm, both at the Main Library location at 321 North Main Street in Davenport and online. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call (563) 326-7832.

(Photo courtesy of Davenport Public Library)