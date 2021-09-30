Davenport Public Library opens new teen video contest

The Davenport Public Library is seeking video submissions from area teens for its annual contest.

Local kids between the ages of 11-19 are invited to show off their creativity and filmmaking skills by creating videos for the QC Libraries’ Annual Teen Video Contest.

Two grand prizes of $100 Visa gift cards will be awarded to winning videos in each category: Short Form Video (30-60 seconds) and Long Form Video (3-5 minutes). Videos must be submitted by October 31, 2021. Teens can find more information and submit their entries at: bit.ly/2021teenvideocontest.

Some ideas from previous Teen Video Contest winners:

Documentaries on collections/talents/special people

An overview of your hometown

Animation based on a favorite book series

A day in the life of a real or fictional person

A how-to video or DIY (can you read and yo-yo at the same time? Then show us!)

Alternate endings to books, manga, movies, and anime

A book trailer for your favorite book

A dance inspired by a favorite book character

Most of all, create something you are proud of and surprise us because libraries are for creating! Winners will be announced on Nov. 4. If you have any questions, contact Youth Services and Programming Librarian Amber Carlson at acarlson@davenportlibrary.com.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.