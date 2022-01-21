Davenport Public Library presents ‘Human Trafficking: Becoming an Abolitionist’

The Davenport Public Library invites you to learn how human trafficking affects every community in the United States across age, gender, ethnicity, and socio-economic backgrounds.

Human trafficking affects individuals across the world, including here in the United States, and is commonly regarded as one of the most pressing human rights issues of our time. “Human Trafficking: Becoming an Abolitionist” is Thursday, January 27, 6:30 p.m. online and at the Fairmount Library, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport. This program is free and open to the public, and it is best suited for adults. Registration is required for virtual or in-person attendance here.

Masks are recommended at the library. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates. For more information, click here or call the library at (563) 326-7832.