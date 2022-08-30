Open enrollment season is upon us, and the Davenport Public Library can help you navigate the world of Medicare.
The educational presentation will address the following topics:
• What does Medicare cover?
• How much can I expect to pay?
• When and where should I apply?
• What are my options?
• What if I’m still working?
Medicare 101 is Thursday, September 1, 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Coffee and light snacks will be provided.
Registration is required here.