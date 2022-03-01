The Davenport Public Library invites you to join area author Isis Covington for discussions on writing a book and engaging in self-publishing.

Born and raised in Davenport, Covington is a lifelong lover of reading and writing. She started writing short stories and poems at a young age and continued to write leisurely after marrying and starting a family. Covington has self-published two novels and engages in entrepreneurial ventures and organizing community events.

Local Author: Isis Covington, presented by the Davenport Public Library, is Saturday, March 12, 2:00 p.m. at the Main Library, located at 321 North Main Street, Davenport, and online. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance here. This event is FREE and open to the public. For more information, click here or call the library at (563) 326-7832.

For in-person attendees, please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates, and masks are recommended.