Do you love podcasts? Check out Unfiltered, hosted by the Davenport Public Library!

The first in the series showcases the Hidden Brain podcast. Join the discussion Monday, January 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Iron + Grain Coffee House, located at 1618 North Main Street, Davenport. Stream the last month’s worth from your favorite podcast app and join the fun.

Unfiltered, hosted by the Davenport Public Library, will meet the following Mondays: January 10, February 7 and March 7 (davenportlibrary.com)

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here or call (563) 326-7832.