Davenport Public Library reopens

The Davenport Public Library opened back up today.

All three locations are open, but there are some changes: They’ll be keeping a maximum capacity of 20 patrons at a time at each location and they’re trying to get people in and out of the library within 15 minutes.

The library’s director says that the staff will be working to make sure everything is sanitized.

“I think one of the big things is that we know we have a lot of people who’ve been really looking forward to using our public computers again,” Amy Groskopf, the library’s director said. “We’re asking people to call us ahead of time to set up an appointment. So that way we can know that there’s a computer available for them, and then we clean the computers in between users.”

The library still has curbside pickup in case you don’t feel comfortable going in.