Davenport Public Library stretches its programs to explore beginner’s yoga

Davenport Public Library is celebrating National Yoga Month 2021 with a free beginner’s yoga class on Saturday, September 18 at the Fairmount Street location.

Taught by an instructor from Davenport School of Yoga, the introductory class begins at 11:00am. Best suited for adults, attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably.

This event is open to the public. Registration is required at: https://bit.ly/dpl-beginnersyoga. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832. The library is located at 3000 N Fairmount St., Davenport.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.